Kurdistan health officials report over 800 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region health ministry on Friday reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, as well as over 800 new cases of the highly contagious disease.

This brings the total number of recorded fatalities due to COVID-19 across the Kurdistan Region since the outbreak of the pandemic to 6,395, according to the latest ministry data.

The health body also detailed that there have been over 360,000 cases of the disease since March 2020.

The report noted that 12,929 people are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19 and awaiting treatment.

The relatively high number of cases comes at a time when Iraqi health officials have warned that the country is on the verge of a fourth wave of the local outbreak.

The Kurdistan Region's health ministry has repeatedly called on members of the public to adhere to health guidelines and get vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce the risks of transmission and death.

