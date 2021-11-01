PM Barzani, Belarusian envoy agree migrant crisis should be solved in accordance with international law

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Belarusian Ambassador to Iraq Viktor Rybak agreed on Monday that the ongoing migrant crisis in Belarus should be solved in accordance with international law and illegal immigration should be prevented.

Barzani received the Belarusian envoy and his accompanying delegation in Erbil. The two discussed issues of mutual interest, including the establishment of closer ties, according to a statement from Prime Minister Barzani’s office.

They agreed on the need to maintain “coordination” when it comes to resolving any issues visitors from the Kurdistan Region face while traveling to Belarus.

Barzani and Rybak also discussed the conditions of migrants in Belarus and agreed the crisis should be resolved in accordance with international law. They also reiterated the need to prevent illegal crossings and immigration, the press release said

Many migrants have come to Belarus from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in recent months. From there, they have tried to illegally cross Belarus’s borders with Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland, sparking the ongoing crisis.

The Belarusian envoy also expressed his country’s “absolute willingness” to develop and expand bilateral ties with the Kurdistan Region.