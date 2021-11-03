alexa script
Politics

Kurdistan PM, new UNITAD head talk handover of evidence on ISIS crimes

Barzani and Ritscher discussed "the KRG’s ongoing delivery over the past two years of thousands of pieces of evidence on ISIS crimes to UNITAD," a statement from Barzani's office read.
author_image Mustafa Shilani
Masrour Barzani (Right), Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister during a meeting with Christian Ritscher, Special Adviser and Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD). (
Masrour Barzani (Right), Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister during a meeting with Christian Ritscher, Special Adviser and Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD). (
Kurdistan Kurdistan ISIS UNITAD

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received in Erbil Christian Ritscher, the new head of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh (UNITAD).

The premier congratulated Ritscher on his appointment, "wishing him success and emphasising the importance of UNITAD backing KRG criminal trials against ISIS terrorists," a statement from Barzani's office read.

The statement added that Ritscher thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for its cooperation with the UN body.

The prime minister and the UNITAD head discussed "the KRG’s ongoing delivery over the past two years of thousands of pieces of evidence on ISIS crimes to UNITAD," the statement continued.

The two officials also reviewed "the latest legal and technical challenges in trying ISIS criminals, digitally archiving their crimes and relations between courts in Kurdistan Region and Iraq."

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive