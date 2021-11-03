Kurdistan PM, new UNITAD head talk handover of evidence on ISIS crimes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received in Erbil Christian Ritscher, the new head of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh (UNITAD).

The premier congratulated Ritscher on his appointment, "wishing him success and emphasising the importance of UNITAD backing KRG criminal trials against ISIS terrorists," a statement from Barzani's office read.

The statement added that Ritscher thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for its cooperation with the UN body.

The prime minister and the UNITAD head discussed "the KRG’s ongoing delivery over the past two years of thousands of pieces of evidence on ISIS crimes to UNITAD," the statement continued.

The two officials also reviewed "the latest legal and technical challenges in trying ISIS criminals, digitally archiving their crimes and relations between courts in Kurdistan Region and Iraq."