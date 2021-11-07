Drone attack targeting Iraqi PM was an ‘attack against Iraq and its people’: Sadr

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Shia political leader Muqtada al-Sadr criticized the drone attack that targeted the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at his home in Baghdad’s Green Zone early Sunday, describing it as an attack against Iraq and its people.

“The terrorist act that targeted the highest authority in the country is a clear attack on Iraq and its people,” al-Sadr tweeted. “It targeted Iraq’s security and stability.”

In his tweet, al-Sadr went on to state that the drone attack aims to return Iraq to a state of chaos and have it controlled by non-state forces.

“They want Iraq to live under pain of riot, violence and terror,” al-Sadr said, warning that this would make the country increasingly vulnerable to foreign interference.

He called on the Iraqi army and security forces to take on their responsibility to defend and strengthen Iraq.

The attack was condemned by world leaders, including Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani.

Al-Kadhimi survived the drone attack on his residence in Baghdad’s Green Zone early on Sunday morning.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.