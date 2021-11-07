Security

Drone attack targeting Iraqi PM was an ‘attack against Iraq and its people’: Sadr

“They want Iraq to live under pain of riot, violence, terror.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
A mask-clad youth walks in front of a large poster of Iraq's populist Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr, in Sadr City, east of the capital Baghdad, July 15, 2021. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
A mask-clad youth walks in front of a large poster of Iraq's populist Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr, in Sadr City, east of the capital Baghdad, July 15, 2021. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
Iraq Muqtada al-Sadr

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Shia political leader Muqtada al-Sadr criticized the drone attack that targeted the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at his home in Baghdad’s Green Zone early Sunday, describing it as an attack against Iraq and its people.

“The terrorist act that targeted the highest authority in the country is a clear attack on Iraq and its people,” al-Sadr tweeted. “It targeted Iraq’s security and stability.”

In his tweet, al-Sadr went on to state that the drone attack aims to return Iraq to a state of chaos and have it controlled by non-state forces.

“They want Iraq to live under pain of riot, violence and terror,” al-Sadr said, warning that this would make the country increasingly vulnerable to foreign interference.

He called on the Iraqi army and security forces to take on their responsibility to defend and strengthen Iraq.  

The attack was condemned by world leaders, including Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani.

Al-Kadhimi survived the drone attack on his residence in Baghdad’s Green Zone early on Sunday morning.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive