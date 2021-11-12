Kurdistan Region marks International Day of Radiology

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Healthcare professionals in the Kurdistan Region capital on Friday celebrated the International Day of Radiology, the annual event that aims to promote the role of medical imaging technology in modern medicine.

Coinciding with the anniversary of the discovery of x-rays, the event is marked on Nov. 8 every year. Public sector healthcare providers in the Kurdistan Region operate more than 85 major radiological equipment, including CT Scans, mammography devices, and MRI machines.

Kurdistan Region Health Minister Saman Barzinji was present at the gathering, organized by Kurdistan Radiologists Association (KRA). The minister hailed radiologists for their crucial role in the healthcare system.

Barzinji also called on major medical device companies to invest in the Kurdistan Region within the framework of a public-private partnership.