Peshmerga Ministry appoints new head for Joint Operations Command

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga announced on Monday that it had appointed a new head of its Joint Operations Command.

Brigadier General Yousif Mamik Surchi replaced his predecessor Brigadier General A’lmi Hassan Mzouri as the Director of Joint Operations Command.

The Peshmerga Ministry’s Joint Operations Command works as a facilitator between various forces and the Iraqi Army, particularly in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, according to the ministry statement.

In the same event, 22 officers from the Joint Operations Command concluded a 10-day-long capacity-building training exercise.

The Kurdistan Region’s top officials regularly and repeatedly call on the Iraqi government to carry out joint operations in the disputed territories to prevent the Islamic State (ISIS) from exploiting the sizable security vacuums that have existed in those areas since late 2017.