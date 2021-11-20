Kurdistan Region leader meets with Jordan's Deputy PM on sidelines of Manama Dialogue

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Ayman Safadi, who serves as both Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue 2021, now being held in the Bahraini capital.

The two discussed the historical relations between Jordan and the Kurdistan Region in addition to discussing the latest developments in the Middle East, according to a statement released shortly afterward by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Safadi began by conveying greetings to Barzani of the Jordanian Prime Minister and King Abdullah to Barzani, bringing up specific points of interest regarding security, diplomatic, and economic relations between the two.

For his part, Barzani thanked Jordan's monarch and government for their continued support of the KRG, stressing the ongoing importance of the relationship between the two.

Barzani arrived in Bahrain on Friday to attend the three-day security conference and is scheduled to meet with a wide variety of top European, regional, and American officials.

Earlier on Sunday, Barzani met with Miguel Berger, Germany’s State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office.

Read More: PM Barzani discusses migrant crisis, security with German state secretary in Manama

The two, along with accompanying officials present from both governments, discussed various aspects of cooperation, specifically security, but focused primarily on the current precarious situation for migrants stuck at the border between Belarus and Poland.