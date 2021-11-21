Politics

'KDP prefers closed list system for next Kurdistan parliamentary elections': Politburo Secretary

"Their rights should be fulfilled even before our rights."
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Fazil Mirani, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Politburo Secretary, Nov. 20, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Fazil Mirani, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Politburo Secretary, Nov. 20, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Parliament Elections 2022 Kurdistan electoral voting system Fazil Mirani Kurdistan Region Constitution

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Fazil Mirani, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Politburo Secretary, said on Saturday that his party prefers to have a closed list system for the next parliamentary elections in the autonomous region.

"We prefer the closed list system for the next Kurdistan parliamentary elections," Mirani told a Kurdistan 24 correspondent. "It's more suitable for us."  

Read More: Final results: KDP wins Kurdistan's parliamentary elections followed by PUK

"However, the semi-closed list would also work for us." 

"I do support the rights of the components," Mirani said, referring to the quota seats that represent different components of the region in the Kurdistan Parliament. 

"Their rights should be fulfilled even before our rights."

Mirani also said that the Kurdistan Region should have had a constitution "a long time ago." 

"The constitution is now under discussion in the Kurdistan parliament, and once it is finalized, it will be sent to Kurdistan President for his approval," he said.

Under a closed-list electoral system, voters can only vote for political parties as a whole. They can't vote for an individual candidate on a political party's list of candidates on the ballot. 

An open list electoral system, on the other hand, is one in which voters can vote for the political party and a preferred candidate from the list of political party's candidates. 

In closed list systems, each political party can pre-determine which of their candidates will receive the parliamentary seats that the party wins. As a result, the candidates positioned highest on the parties list invariably get a seat in the parliament, while the candidates positioned very low on the closed list do not.  

Read More: KDP, PUK welcome results of Kurdistan’s parliamentary elections despite divide

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive