PM Barzani calls Singapore a ‘model’ for Iraq, Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that Singapore is a “model” for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq in his meeting with that country’s senior defense official in Bahrain’s capital Manama on Sunday.

Barzani’s remarks came during his meeting with Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Defense Zaqy Mohamad on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue 2021.

The two officials discussed a variety of subjects, including inter-faith dialogue, countering radicalization, and building economic bridges, Aziz Ahmad, Deputy Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Barzani, wrote on Twitter following the meeting.

“PM Barzani calls Singapore a model for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” Ahmad tweeted.

Barzani landed in the Gulf state on Friday to attend the three-day security conference. He has met with top American, European, and regional officials over the past two days.