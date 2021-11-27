More than 400 additional migrants coming back to Kurdistan Region: KRG Spokesperson

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson Jotiar Adil announced late on Saturday that more than 400 additional migrants in Europe are currently on their way back to the Kurdistan Region.

"We will return more than 400 migrants tomorrow morning back to Kurdistan Region," Adil tweeted.

The spokesperson reaffirmed KRG's readiness to help Kurdish migrants stranded on the Belarus-Poland border, provided they are willing to return to their homeland.

"We are committed and ready to help any Kurdish migrants stranded on Belarus-Poland border who wishes to return to their hometown," Adil said.

"A repatriation flight with 431 Iraqis on board will touch down this evening and another batch with 430 returnees is expected to arrive on Saturday," said Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ahmed al-Sahaf in a statement released on Friday.

That statement was released shortly after two early morning flights brought back more than 600 migrants.

By Sunday, Iraq will have repatriated a total of 1,894 migrants since the first flight on Nov. 18, according to the Iraqi official.

