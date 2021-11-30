Security

Two Peshmerga killed in latest ISIS attack in Kifri

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
The funeral of Mohammad Mansour, a Peshmerga killed in clashes with ISIS, at a cemetery in Kirkuk, Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo: Hemin Dalo/Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least two Peshmerga were killed while repelling the latest Islamic State (ISIS) attack against Kifri on Monday night.

The terror group initiated the attack at around 10:00 pm local time. The militants targeted the Peshmerga’s 9th Infantry Brigade forces outside Kifri district, according to a statement from the Peshmerga ministry.

Mohammad Mansour, 24, was killed in the ensuing firefight and three other Peshmerga were wounded.

Early on Tuesday, one of those wounded Peshmerga troops died of complications while receiving treatment, a Peshmerga commander confirmed to Kurdistan 24 without identifying that individual.

For three consecutive nights, the Peshmerga forces in the outskirts of Kifri district have come under repeated ISIS attacks.

Seven Peshmerga have been killed by ISIS in the area since Saturday night. On Saturday, five Peshmerga were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) destroyed their Humvee and another was killed in a gunfight with the militants. 

The Kurdistan Region’s top officials have repeatedly warned of the increasing number of hit-and-run attacks by ISIS remnants operating in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad.

