President Masoud Barzani discusses political, security situation in Iraq with Sunni leader

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani received Khamis al-Khanjar, the Iraqi Sunni al-Azim alliance leader, and his accompanying delegation in his office in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil on Saturday.

In the meeting, Barzani and al-Khanjar discussed the latest developments in Iraq, including the present political situation following the country's October parliamentary elections and the rising threat of terrorism the country presently faces.

Powerful Iraqi Shiite factions rejected the election results after losing several seats to their rivals. These factions claim that the election results were fraudulent. Their rejection of the results, and organization of street protests against it, have risked destabilizing post-election Iraq.

At the same time, the country's security is once again being threatened by remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS) group, which, in the past week alone, launched several attacks against the Kurdistan Region that have killed Peshmerga and civilians.

