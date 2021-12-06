Syrian Kurdish opposition party blames PYD-affiliated group for attack on its office

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish National Council (KNC) blamed a group allegedly affiliated to the Democratic Union Party (PYD) for attacking the office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, a party affiliated to the KNC, in Hasakah city on Friday in a statement on Monday.

In the statement, the KNC suggested the group broke down the doors and smashed the windows of the office and attempted to set it on fire.

The KNC statement also alleged that that PYD-affiliated groups are still threatening its members and families of the Rojava Peshmerga forces. The Rojava Peshmerga is the official military wing of the KNC. The People's Protection Units (YPG) is close to the PYD.

The KNC also blamed the Revolutionary Youth Movement for kidnapping minors. The group in the past has denied the allegations. Also, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has banned the recruitment of child soldiers.

"We strongly condemn these acts of intimidation that serve the enemies of the Kurdish people, harm this cause and close the window of stalled negotiations between the KNC and the PYNK (Kurdish National Unity Parties)," the KNC said.

The party also blamed the leadership of the SDF for failing to punish the perpetrators of these acts and called on the US and humanitarian organizations to help stop them.

The KNC previously held seven months of talks with its rival the PYNK (Kurdish National Unity Parties). The PYNK is affiliated with the PYD. The PYD is also the leading component of the political wing of the SDF, the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC).

However, the talks have been suspended since the US Presidential elections in November 2020 and have not resumed yet.