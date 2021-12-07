Security

Motorcycle bomb kills 4 civilians in southern Iraqi city of Basra

author_image Dler S. Mohammed
A picture shows bystanders near a destroyed car in the southern Iraqi city of Basra after at least four civilians were killed and four more wounded in a motorcycle bombing near a hospital, Dec. 7, 2021. (Photo: Hussein Faleh/AFP)
A picture shows bystanders near a destroyed car in the southern Iraqi city of Basra after at least four civilians were killed and four more wounded in a motorcycle bombing near a hospital, Dec. 7, 2021. (Photo: Hussein Faleh/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq security services announced that at least four people were killed and four more injured on Tuesday when a motorcycle fitted with explosives detonated in the southern Iraqi city of Basra. 

"The motorcycle was parked at the Simood crossroads in the city's center when the blast occurred," read a statement by the military press office known as the Iraqi Security Media Cell. 

"According to preliminary reports, the explosion led to the killing of four civilians and injuring of four others when two other vehicles close to the explosion caught on fire," it continued. 

The statement added that "forensic experts and specialized technical teams are conducting investigations at the scene of the attack."

The military office concluded by specifying that it would announce further details "once the investigations and technical reports are completed."

