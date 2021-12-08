PM Barzani receives Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Erbil 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Erbil on Wednesday morning, the government announced.

The two leaders discussed various topics, including post-election developments, Iraq’s stability, and improving the economy, according to a press release from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

They both stressed the importance of reaching a “fundamental resolution” for the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, according to the statement.

Barzani and Kadhimi also discussed the recent increase in the number of ISIS attacks and agreed on the need for “fostering cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army” to counter that threat.

I’m pleased to receive PM @MAKadhimi in Erbil to discuss the recent increase in attacks by ISIS terror group and security cooperation in the disputed territories. pic.twitter.com/ufmvZjAlGK — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) December 8, 2021

Al-Kadhimi is accompanied by a high-level military delegation and intends to discuss security cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad, the source added.

The meeting comes as ISIS militants have recently ramped up their attacks against both civilians and security forces across Iraq, particularly in the north, where the disputed territories between Iraq’s federal and regional governments are located.