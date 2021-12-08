Politics

PM Barzani receives Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Erbil 

The two prime ministers are holding a meeting, the source said.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
PM Masrour Barzani (right) receives his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa al-Kadhimi at Erbil International Airport early on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Photo: Handout/KRG)
PM Masrour Barzani (right) receives his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa al-Kadhimi at Erbil International Airport early on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Photo: Handout/KRG)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Mustafa al-Kadhimi ISIS Erbil Peshmerga Iraqi Army

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Erbil on Wednesday morning, the government announced. 

The two leaders discussed various topics, including post-election developments, Iraq’s stability, and improving the economy, according to a press release from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

They both stressed the importance of reaching a “fundamental resolution” for the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, according to the statement.

Barzani and Kadhimi also discussed the recent increase in the number of ISIS attacks and agreed on the need for “fostering cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army” to counter that threat.

Al-Kadhimi is accompanied by a high-level military delegation and intends to discuss security cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad, the source added. 

The meeting comes as ISIS militants have recently ramped up their attacks against both civilians and security forces across Iraq, particularly in the north, where the disputed territories between Iraq’s federal and regional governments are located.

Iraq's PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi shakes hands with Kurdistan Region Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed, Erbil, Dec. 8, 2021. (Photo: Handout/KRG)
Iraq's PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi shakes hands with Kurdistan Region Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed, Erbil, Dec. 8, 2021. (Photo: Handout/KRG)
PM Masrour Barzani (right) shakes hands with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Dec. 8, 2021. (Photo: Handout/KRG)
PM Masrour Barzani (right) shakes hands with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Dec. 8, 2021. (Photo: Handout/KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive