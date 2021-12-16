Erbil forms operations room to locate, arrest outlaws wanted in Kurdistan, Iraq, and abroad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Ministry of Interior (police) in Erbil announced the formation of a new special operations room dedicated to locating and apprehending those wanted for arrest those wanted by the judiciary of the autonomous Kurdistan Region or courts throughout Iraq.

"On the recommendation of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, we decided to form an operations room to work on returning fugitives from the law and others with arrest warrants," Spokesperson for the General Directorate of the Regional Police Lt. Col. Karzan Amir in a press conference held in the regional capital.

Amir pointed out that the new office would "consist of representation from the region’s security apparatuses, with the aim of the operation room to pursue and arrest criminals both domestically and those "wanted outside the region and Iraq, in coordination with Interpol, to bring them to face trial."

"Due to the sensitive security nature of the operation room," he concluded, "We will not be able to reveal the number of outlaws with current arrest warrants at this point.”