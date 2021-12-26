Bodies of 16 migrants who drowned in English Channel repatriated to Kurdistan Region 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A repatriation flight arrived in the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil overnight Saturday bringing the bodies of 16 of the migrants who drowned in the English Channel in late November.

The flight landed at 2 am local time at Erbil International Airport. It was previously postponed twice due to foggy weather.

Ambulances, which had pictures of the victims attached to them, were waiting at the airports terminal to transport the bodies to the migrant’s hometowns of Soran, Ranya, Derbandinkhan, and Qadrawa.

At least 27 people drowned on Nov. 24 when their dinghy sank as they were trying to cross the English Channel from France to the UK. Only two people survived.

Out of the 27 drowned migrants, at least 17 were from the Kurdistan Region, including women and toddlers. Nearly 17 men, seven women, and three minors are among the victims, AFP reported.

Previously, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced that his government would work with the European authorities to reveal the identities of the drowned migrants.

Read More: KRG working to identify migrants who drowned in English Channel: PM Barzani

Migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, have been using small boats to try and cross the waterway to England.