Humanitarian

Bodies of 16 migrants who drowned in English Channel repatriated to Kurdistan Region 

The flight landed at 2 am local time at Erbil International Airport. It was previously postponed twice due to foggy weather. 
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Banner poster of Baran Nouri, one of the drowned migrants, hanging on the front of an ambulance, Dec. 26, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan English Channel Migrants France UK Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A repatriation flight arrived in the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil overnight Saturday bringing the bodies of 16 of the migrants who drowned in the English Channel in late November. 

Families and relatives of the victims waiting for the bodies of the drowned migrants, Dec. 26, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Ambulances, which had pictures of the victims attached to them, were waiting at the airports terminal to transport the bodies to the migrant’s hometowns of Soran, Ranya, Derbandinkhan, and Qadrawa. 

At least 27 people drowned on Nov. 24 when their dinghy sank as they were trying to cross the English Channel from France to the UK. Only two people survived. 

Out of the 27 drowned migrants, at least 17 were from the Kurdistan Region, including women and toddlers. Nearly 17 men, seven women, and three minors are among the victims, AFP reported.

Families and relatives of the victims waiting for the bodies of the drowned migrants, Dec. 26, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Previously, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced that his government would work with the European authorities to reveal the identities of the drowned migrants. 

Migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, have been using small boats to try and cross the waterway to England.

Families and relatives of the victims waiting for the bodies of the drowned migrants, Dec. 26, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
