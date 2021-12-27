After Iraq's top court ratifies election results, Sadr calls for speedy government formation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Firebrand Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Monday called on Iraq's leading political parties to expedite the government formation process after the Federal Supreme Court ratified the results of the Oct. 10 parliamentary election.

Sadr--whose Sadrist Movement came at the top of the vote with 73 seats in the 329-seat legislature--reiterated his demands that the new government must be "neither eastern nor western," a phrase he has used to reject what he views as Iranian and US influence over the country's politics.

The Federal Supreme Court earlier rejected appeals submitted by Iranian-backed Shia parties that requested the court to cancel the election results. It also later announced it had ratified the outcome of the vote.

In separate statements, the Tehran-aligned parties, which lost many of their seats in the vote, said they "respect" the supreme court's decision.

Fatah Alliance leader Hadi al-Amiri said he would abide by the court's ruling. Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, another pro-Iran party, expressed disappointment with the court's decision but did not indicate whether it would seek further appeals or escalate.

In recent weeks, leading Shia, Sunni, and Kurdish political parties have held early negotiations regarding the formation of a new government to replace the government of Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

According to the Iraqi Constitution, the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, must call on newly-elected lawmakers to convene within 15 days.