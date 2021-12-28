Erbil, Urmia sign economic memorandum of understanding to foster trade ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Local authorities from the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil have signed a memorandum of understanding with their Iranian counterparts in Western Azerbaijan to strengthen ties between them further.

Omed Khoshnaw, the governor of Erbil, headed the delegation that met with Mohammad Sadiq Mo’tamadiyan in Urmia city on Sunday, according to a statement from the Erbil Governorate.

The officials signed a 14-article memorandum of understanding on bilateral trade relations, including flights and the transportation of goods and services.

The two sides agreed to “facilitate” expanding trade activities between the two provinces by establishing “joint transportation companies”, according to the MoU released by the Erbil Governorate on Tuesday.

They also decided to foster bilateral cooperations in other areas, including tourism, media, culture, and sport, the statement added.

Both sides also agreed to establish joint industrial zones along the Kurdistan Region-Iran border.

Aviation authorities from the two provinces will convene to discuss “reactivating” flights between the two cities.

The Kurdistan Region has strong trade ties with Iran in various sectors, particularly the food industry.

Erbil shares a land border crossing with Iran, through which billions of dollars worth of trade is conducted annually, according to official figures.