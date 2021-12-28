Rocket attack targets Chinese company in Iraq's Nasiriyah 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Chinese oil company in Iraq's southern Dhi Qar province was the target of a rocket attack on Tuesday, AFP reported.

"The headquarters of the Chinese company ZPEC, which operates in the Al-Gharraf field north of Nasiriyah, was targeted with a rocket and live ammunition," said Karim al-Jandil, spokesman for the state oil company in Dhi Qar.

The attack did not result in any casualties or damage.

The rocket landed on the company's premises without causing any damage aside from some bullet holes, a security source said.

ZPEC is drilling wells in the province's Al-Gharraf fields.

The attack aimed to "blackmail" the Chinese company to secure jobs for locals, an official from the state oil company alleged.

Six suspects believed to have been behind the attack were arrested, according to a security official.

Nasiriyah has seen major anti-corruption protests since October 2019, as the province is one of the hardest-hit areas by poverty in Iraq. At least two governors resigned as a result of widespread protests.

As the second-largest oil producer at the Oil Producing and Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iraq exported 98 million barrels of oil, drawing $7.6 billion in revenue, according to the official tally.

More than 90 percent of the country's revenue comes from the sale of oil.