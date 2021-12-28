Security

Rocket attack targets Chinese company in Iraq's Nasiriyah 

The attack did not result in any casualties or damage.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects the damage in Baghdad after a volley of rockets slammed into the Iraqi capital, November 18, 2020. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects the damage in Baghdad after a volley of rockets slammed into the Iraqi capital, November 18, 2020. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
Iraq China Iraq Oil company

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Chinese oil company in Iraq's southern Dhi Qar province was the target of a rocket attack on Tuesday, AFP reported. 

"The headquarters of the Chinese company ZPEC, which operates in the Al-Gharraf field north of Nasiriyah, was targeted with a rocket and live ammunition," said Karim al-Jandil, spokesman for the state oil company in Dhi Qar.

The attack did not result in any casualties or damage.

The rocket landed on the company's premises without causing any damage aside from some bullet holes, a security source said. 

ZPEC is drilling wells in the province's Al-Gharraf fields. 

The attack aimed to "blackmail" the Chinese company to secure jobs for locals, an official from the state oil company alleged.

Six suspects believed to have been behind the attack were arrested, according to a security official. 

Nasiriyah has seen major anti-corruption protests since October 2019, as the province is one of the hardest-hit areas by poverty in Iraq. At least two governors resigned as a result of widespread protests. 

As the second-largest oil producer at the Oil Producing and Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iraq exported 98 million barrels of oil, drawing $7.6 billion in revenue, according to the official tally. 

More than 90 percent of the country's revenue comes from the sale of oil. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive