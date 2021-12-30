Iraqi PM says Erbil-Baghdad relationship 'the best since 2003'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Thursday that Baghdad's ties with the Kurdistan Region during his tenure have been "the best since 2003," adding that the current federal government is "proud" of this status.

Kadhimi's statement came during a cabinet meeting in which he delivered a speech to highlight key moments of his administration over the past year.

"Our relationship with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq during this government was the best since 2003, and we are proud of this relationship," he wrote in a statement.

The premier asserted that Erbil-Baghdad tensions "were few" because the federal and regional governments had successfully navigated their differences in "the best possible way" through dialogue and cultivating mutual trust.

Relations between the autonomous Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi federal government since the 2003 toppling of the former regime of Saddam Hussein have primarily been shaped by various disputes, notable among them the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) share of the national budget, oil production and exports, and Iraq's disputed territories.

Additional issues of contention include compensation for Kurdish families and other survivors of genocide, payments to Kurdish farmers, and local attempts to claim property owned by ethnic Kurds in contested areas like Kirkuk.

After years of negotiations, Erbil and Baghdad have recently been able to coordinate their militaries for anti-ISIS efforts in territories disputed by the two governments. This came as remnants of the terrorist organization carried out successive attacks on Kurdish and Iraqi forces, killing dozens.

