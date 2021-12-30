Politics

Iraqi PM says Erbil-Baghdad relationship 'the best since 2003'

The premier added that Erbil-Baghdad tensions "were few" as the two governments successfully navigated differences "the best possible way" through dialogue and cultivating mutual trust.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi chairs a cabinet meeting in Baghdad on Dec. 30, 2021. (Photo: Kadhimi's Media Office)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi chairs a cabinet meeting in Baghdad on Dec. 30, 2021. (Photo: Kadhimi's Media Office)
Kurdistan Iraq Baghdad Erbil Krg Disputed Territories Erbil Baghdad Relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Thursday that Baghdad's ties with the Kurdistan Region during his tenure have been "the best since 2003," adding that the current federal government is "proud" of this status.

Kadhimi's statement came during a cabinet meeting in which he delivered a speech to highlight key moments of his administration over the past year.

"Our relationship with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq during this government was the best since 2003, and we are proud of this relationship," he wrote in a statement.

The premier asserted that Erbil-Baghdad tensions "were few" because the federal and regional governments had successfully navigated their differences in "the best possible way" through dialogue and cultivating mutual trust.

Relations between the autonomous Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi federal government since the 2003 toppling of the former regime of Saddam Hussein have primarily been shaped by various disputes, notable among them the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) share of the national budget, oil production and exports, and Iraq's disputed territories.

Additional issues of contention include compensation for Kurdish families and other survivors of genocide, payments to Kurdish farmers, and local attempts to claim property owned by ethnic Kurds in contested areas like Kirkuk.

After years of negotiations, Erbil and Baghdad have recently been able to coordinate their militaries for anti-ISIS efforts in territories disputed by the two governments. This came as remnants of the terrorist organization carried out successive attacks on Kurdish and Iraqi forces, killing dozens.

Read More: Peshmerga Minister: Joint operations with Iraqi forces 'have limited the movement of ISIS'

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive