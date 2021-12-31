Culture

President Masoud Barzani wishes happy New Year

"Let's hope for a healthier 2022."
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
President Masoud Barzani during a press conference. (Photo: Khalid Mohammed/AP)
President Masoud Barzani during a press conference. (Photo: Khalid Mohammed/AP)
Kurdistan KDP New Year Masoud Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Friday wished a happy New Year to the people of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the world.

"Let's hope for a healthier 2022," the Kurdish leader said as he wished a happy New Year. "Allow me to also state something that's never too far from my heart, happy New Year to the Peshmerga forces whose sacrifices will eternally remain engraved in our memory," he added.

To mark Christmas and the New Year, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)  announced a week-long holiday recently.

"Out of respect" for those affected by the Dec. 17 Erbil flood, mayors across the Kurdistan Region have declared no governorate-sponsored celebrations would be held.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive