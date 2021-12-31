President Masoud Barzani wishes happy New Year

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Friday wished a happy New Year to the people of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the world.

"Let's hope for a healthier 2022," the Kurdish leader said as he wished a happy New Year. "Allow me to also state something that's never too far from my heart, happy New Year to the Peshmerga forces whose sacrifices will eternally remain engraved in our memory," he added.

To mark Christmas and the New Year, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced a week-long holiday recently.

"Out of respect" for those affected by the Dec. 17 Erbil flood, mayors across the Kurdistan Region have declared no governorate-sponsored celebrations would be held.