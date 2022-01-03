Politics

Pro-Iran factions commemorate second anniversary of Soleimani, al-Muhandis assassination in Baghdad

The southern Iraqi provinces of Karbala, Najaf, and Basra declared Monday a holiday in light of the commemoration. 
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Members of the Iraqi Hashed al-Shaabi take part in a commemoration ceremony held to mark the second anniversary of the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, Jan. 2, 2021. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hundreds of Iran-aligned Shiite forces on Sunday evening congregated near Baghdad International Airport to commemorate the second anniversary of the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. 

On Jan. 3, 2020, a drone strike destroyed a convoy that was carrying Iran’s top military figure Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) extraterritorial Quds Forces, and Muhandis, then the deputy of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary. The attack was sanctioned by then US President Donald Trump. 

Members and supporters of Iraq's al-Hashed al-Shaabi ex-paramilitary alliance lift a mock coffin during a demonstration and a symbolic funeral for slain top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani (portrait), Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo: Sabah Arar/AFP)
Hashd al-Shaabi supporters, holding the photos of the slain commanders, held a candle-lit vigil near the airport, where the remains of the military officials’ destroyed vehicles are preserved. 

Iraqis light candles during a commemoration ceremony held to mark the second anniversary of the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi comrade, Dec. 2, 2021. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
Days before Jan. 3, thousands of members of the Shiite forces visited Baghdad to participate in the commemoration event. 

The southern Iraqi provinces of Karbala, Najaf, and Basra declared Monday a holiday in light of the commemoration. 

Members of the Iraqi Hashed al-Shaabi’ take 'selfie' pictures during a commemoration ceremony held to mark the second anniversary of the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi comrade, Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
Following the deadly strike two years ago, the Shiite parliamentary blocs pushed for a resolution calling for the expulsion of US forces stationed in Iraq as part of the international coalition against ISIS. 

Iraqi airbases hosting foreign military personnel have been subjected to rocket attacks believed to have been carried out by Iran-backed Hashd al-Shaabi groups. 

