Coalition forces targeted again by 'suicide' drones in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Air defense systems downed at least two explosive-laden drones that threatened the Al Assad airbase in Iraq's western province of Anbar on Tuesday, the Iraq Security Media Cell announced.

"Ain Al Asad Base in Anbar was targeted by two drones," the Security Media Cell announced, adding they were shot down outside the base.

The huge airbase hosts US-led coalition personnel based in Iraq.

The attack came a mere day after two other explosive-laden 'suicide' drones were shot down by the Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system stationed at the coalition base near Baghdad International Airport.

No group has claimed responsibility for either attack.

Pro-Iran factions commemorated the second anniversary of the assassination of Iran's Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Monday. A US drone strike killed the two men near the Iraqi capital's airport on Jan. 3, 2020.

The remnants of the drones used in Monday's attack had "commanders' revenge operations" written on them.

The two attacks also came after the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced in late December that the US-led coalition's combat mission in Iraq is officially over. Coalition troops in the country are only there to advise and train Iraqi and Kurdish forces.