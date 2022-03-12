Woman dies in another fire in Syria's al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A woman died, and one of her children was injured when a fire broke out in the foreigner's section of northeast Syria's notorious al-Hol camp on Friday, the local North Press agency reported.

"The injured were transferred to a hospital in Hasakah city," a source told North Press.

Many ISIS members of foreign nationalities reside in that section of al-Hol.

It's unclear if the fire was an accident or the result of arson. Citing activists on the ground, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor also reported that it wasn't mentioned whether "the fire was natural or arson."

SOHR pointed out that the Internal Security Forces, Asayish, foiled an attempt to smuggle ISIS families from the camp on Mar. 7.

"It is worth noting that the smugglers coordinated with ISIS cells deployed in the Syrian desert to help the women to sneak out of the camp," the SOHR report said.

On Mar. 6, another fire broke out in the fifth section of al-Hol camp. That tent belonged to a woman who worked with humanitarian organizations in the camp. The fire quickly spread to four other tents. However, unlike Friday's incident, there were no casualties.

"SOHR sources confirmed that the reasons behind the fire remained unknown, but security sources said that ISIS families had deliberately set fire to the woman's tent to kill her," the war monitor reported.

According to data from the UN, al-Hol is the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced people in Syria, hosting about 56,000 people.

Most of al-Hol's residents are Iraqis and Syrians, but the camp also includes many foreign families thought to have links to the Islamic State.