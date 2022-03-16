PM Barzani calls on the Council of Ministers to form international investigative committee

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) called for the formation of an international committee with the United Nations, the Arab League, and Iran to investigate the facts and debunk the baseless accusations against the region.

On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Regional Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

During the meeting, the council discussed the missile attack on the residential areas of Erbil at dawn on Sunday, Mar. 13. In that attack, 12 ballistic missiles were fired at the Kurdistan Region's capital, causing substantial damage to residential buildings and the Kurdistan 24 headquarters.

The prime minister indicated that the attack represented an attack on the lives and security of the citizens of the Kurdistan Region and the sovereignty of Iraq. He said such attacks and violations against the citizens of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq should be ended.

He explained that the accusations and slander against the Kurdistan Region are baseless and far from the truth and reiterated his strong condemnation of the attack and assault on the citizens of Erbil.

Prime Minister Barzani also called on the Council of Ministers to form an international committee composed of representatives from the United Nations, the League of Arab States, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region to investigate the facts and reject accusations that the targeted area was anything other than a civilian residential area.