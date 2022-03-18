Iraq supports 'all efforts' to end Ukraine-Russia armed conflict: PM Kadhimi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Thursday that his country supports all efforts intended to end the armed war between Russia and Ukraine, according to a statement.

The remark came during a meeting with the Ukrainian Embassy's Chargé d'Affairs to Baghdad Alexander Borvzhnikov.

Kadhimi and Borvzhnikov discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and Ukraine and the repercussions of that war on peace, security, and the global economy, the Iraqi prime minister's office said.

Iraq abstained from voting for a United Nations resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of the eastern European country, which has displaced at least two million people.

Kadhimi said that his country supports "all efforts that are intended to end military operations" between the countries and restore dialogue, the statement added.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker and National Security Advisor have previously expressed similar views regarding the ongoing conflict, whose economic effects include surging food prices in different parts of the world.

Nearly 5,200 Iraqi nationals were living in Ukraine before war erupted, which had stranded a number of them. Recently, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced that it had repatriated 20 of its citizens, including women and children, as they were besieged in Sumy.

Kadhimi and Borvzhnikov also reiterated the importance of aiding Iraqi nationals that are still in the embattled European country.