Foreign diplomats in Erbil send Newroz greetings through Kurdistan 24

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Representatives of foreign diplomatic missions in Erbil sent out their Newroz (Kurdish New Year) greetings to the people of the Kurdistan Region through Kurdistan 24 on Sunday.

“The United States and the Kurdistan Region, we have a special relationship, the United States is committed to making that stronger, and better for as long and forever,”

“On the occasion of Newroz and the new Kurdish year, I would like to wish the people of Kurdistan Region ‘Newroztan Perzbet’ (Happy Newroz), and I wish you an enjoyable time with family, friends, and loved ones,” US Consul General to Erbil Robert Palladino said on Sunday. “I wish all Kurdish friends a bright and prosperous future.”

“The United States and the Kurdistan Region, we have a special relationship, the United States is committed to making that stronger, and better for as long and forever,” he added.

Read More: Meet the new US Consul General in Erbil: Robert Palladino

“Kurds are smart, friendly, extremely welcoming, and eager to engage with foreigners.”

Yves Duval, Head of the Embassy of Canada Office in Erbil, told Kurdistan 24 that he plans to wear Kurdish clothes on the Newroz holidays, celebrate with his Kurdish friends, and enjoy traditional Kurdish food, music, and dancing.

He thanked the people of Kurdistan for “the exceptional hospitality and friendship I have been met with since my arrival last September 2021.”

“It’s a real honor to experience the rich culture and history,” he said. “I hope that this new year would come with peace, prosperity for all of us, and bring more equality and safety to all women... Newroztan Perzbet.”

“Kurds are extremely welcoming and eager to engage with foreigners,” he added. “Kurds are smart, friendly, and they love Canada and its people, making me feel that my presence here is appreciated and valued.”

Duval also said that he feels lucky to be in Kurdistan Region, with so many historical sites, majestic mountains, beautiful lakes, and rivers.

“I encourage all citizens and tourists to fully enjoy this region’s beauty and make every effort to preserve it and keep it clean,” he said.

Read More: Canada aims to expand commercial partnership, academic cooperation, and cultural exchanges with Kurdistan Region: diplomat

“One thing is certain is the Czech Republic’s commitment to strengthen the wonderful relationship we have with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq”

Karel Kortánek, the Czech Republic’s Consul General to Erbil, said it was a pleasure to speak with the people of Kurdistan on this special occasion.

“I would like to wish you a happy Newroz and to have a fantastic holiday with your friends and family; Newroztan Perzbet,” he said. “In the short time of my presence here, I have been truly humbled by the warmth and kindness of everybody I have met within this region,”

“One thing is certain is the Czech Republic’s commitment to strengthen the wonderful relationship we have with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.”

Read More: ‘Kurdistan Region is safe and secure and has a lot to offer tourists’: Czech CG

“As Newroz symbolizes the birth of spring and new year, I wish peace, security, and prosperity to all the people in Iraqi Kurdistan.”

The Consul General of the Republic of Armenia to Erbil, Arshak Manoukian, extended his “heartfelt congratulations to my Kurdish sisters and brothers in Iraqi Kurdistan on this happy occasion.”

“As Newroz symbolizes the birth of spring and new year, I wish peace, security, and prosperity to all the people in Iraqi Kurdistan.”