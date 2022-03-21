Turkish police ban Kurdistan 24 correspondent for wearing Kurdish clothes in Newroz celebrations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish police did not allow Kurdistan 24 correspondent Hasan Kosen to enter a square in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir to cover Newroz (Kurdish New Year) celebrations on Monday because he was wearing traditional Kurdish clothing.

The police’s rationale for the ban was that the correspondent’s traditional clothes are similar to “military fatigues”, even though Kosen’s outfit is a traditional suit worn in his predominantly-Kurdish area of the city. Kosen had to change his outfit before the police allowed him to cover the celebrations.

Thousands of people gather in Newroz Square every year to celebrate the Kurdish New Year. Diyarbakir is a Kurdish-majority city.

Ayatollah Ashti, the leader of the Kurdish Freedom Party, was also banned from attending celebrations for wearing Kurdish clothing.

"Are these Kurdish clothes tanks and artillery?" Ashti rhetorically asked.

Flags with any of the colors of the Kurdistan flag – yellow, red, green, or white – are prohibited at the square.