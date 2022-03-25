Security

US-led coalition reemphasizes continued support for Peshmerga and SDF against ISIS

author_image Kurdistan 24
US-led coalition soldier poses for photo with local children in northeast Syria (Photo: CJTF-OIR official Twitter page)
US-led coalition soldier poses for photo with local children in northeast Syria (Photo: CJTF-OIR official Twitter page)
Kurdistan CJTF-OIR US-led Coalition Peshmerga SDF ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States-led coalition once again stressed its continued support of the Peshmerga and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their fight against ISIS on Friday.

The Coalition Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the official name for the US coalition, repeatedly reemphasized the importance of this cooperation for ensuring ISIS's defeat.

The coalition "continues to work closely with our #Peshmerga partners to strengthen their ability to operate as a capable & effective force," the official CJTF-OIR account tweeted on Friday.

"Our continued #AdviseAssistEnable mission makes us #StrongerTogether to #DefeatDaesh," it added, using the Arabic acronym for ISIS.

A mere hour earlier, the coalition also extolled its continued cooperation with the SDF against ISIS in northeast Syria in a tweet accompanied with photos of US troops with local children in northeast Syria.

"Our work with our #SDF partners is about enabling them to deny Daesh remnants the means & opportunities to resurge & maintaining safe, secure & prosperous communities in NE Syria so children like these can know peace," read the tweet.

On Thursday, another official CJTF-OIR tweet accompanied by photos of US troops, SDF fighters, and local children in northeast Syria declared: "Together, we stand firm in our commitment to ensuring the lasting defeat of Daesh."

The coalition "soldiers & SDF are working to achieve our common objective of promoting security & stability in NE Syria."

On Wednesday, the account also stressed that "An enduring partnership between @Coalition forces & #SDF is key to achieving our shared goals of the lasting defeat of Daesh."

"We will continue to help our SDF partners build secure and resilient communities in NE Syria."

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive