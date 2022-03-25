US-led coalition reemphasizes continued support for Peshmerga and SDF against ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States-led coalition once again stressed its continued support of the Peshmerga and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their fight against ISIS on Friday.

The Coalition Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the official name for the US coalition, repeatedly reemphasized the importance of this cooperation for ensuring ISIS's defeat.

The coalition "continues to work closely with our #Peshmerga partners to strengthen their ability to operate as a capable & effective force," the official CJTF-OIR account tweeted on Friday.

"Our continued #AdviseAssistEnable mission makes us #StrongerTogether to #DefeatDaesh," it added, using the Arabic acronym for ISIS.

A mere hour earlier, the coalition also extolled its continued cooperation with the SDF against ISIS in northeast Syria in a tweet accompanied with photos of US troops with local children in northeast Syria.

"Our work with our #SDF partners is about enabling them to deny Daesh remnants the means & opportunities to resurge & maintaining safe, secure & prosperous communities in NE Syria so children like these can know peace," read the tweet.

On Thursday, another official CJTF-OIR tweet accompanied by photos of US troops, SDF fighters, and local children in northeast Syria declared: "Together, we stand firm in our commitment to ensuring the lasting defeat of Daesh."

The coalition "soldiers & SDF are working to achieve our common objective of promoting security & stability in NE Syria."

On Wednesday, the account also stressed that "An enduring partnership between @Coalition forces & #SDF is key to achieving our shared goals of the lasting defeat of Daesh."

"We will continue to help our SDF partners build secure and resilient communities in NE Syria."