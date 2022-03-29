PM Barzani signs MOU with UAE for developing and modernizing government work

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the United Arabia Emirates (UAE) Mohammad Abdulla Al Gergawi.

“Today, we signed a memorandum of understanding with his excellency Mohammad Abdulla Al Gergawi, the Emirati Minister of Cabinet Affairs, on knowledge exchange in the field of developing and modernizing government work,” Prime Minister Barzani announced in a Facebook post.

In the MOU, the close relations and cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the UAE were addressed.

“The UAE cooperates with the Kurdistan Regional Government in modernizing government work, building institutional and governmental skills and capabilities, and benefiting from the successful Emirati experience in the field of e-governance and digitization of services,” Barzani said.