PM Barzani: US relationship with Middle East allies should be based on ‘mutual respect’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday that the US engagement in the Middle East and with its allies should be based on mutual respect and maintaining shared values.

He made the remarks during a panel discussion moderated by CNBC’s Hadley Gamble at the World Summit Government in Dubai. Saudi and Emirati energy ministers also participated in the talks themed ‘Is the World Ready for A Future Beyond Oil?’

In the final part of the discussion, Barzani was asked about his views on the US engagement in the Middle East and what he would like to see from the superpower.

“The US is a great friend,” he responded, recalling the country’s support to the Kurdistan Region in the past years, particularly in the fight against terrorism.

“We hope the US understands that they have many friends here in the Middle East, but the relationship has to be based on mutual respect and maintenance of the values and interests of both sides,” he added.

In his speech at the Global Energy Forum on Monday, Barzani said that the Kurdistan Region in the “near future” will become a net exporter of natural gas to the rest of Iraq, Turkey, and Europe.

He also stressed that “a strong, economically independent Kurdistan Region” poses no threat to Baghdad or its neighbors.