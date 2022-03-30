Security

Rockets fired at Turkish Army base in Iraq

Iraqi and Turkish soldiers stand next to tanks carrying Turkish and Iraqi flags during a joint military exercise near the Turkish-Iraqi border at Silopi district in Sirnak, September 26, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least five rockets were fired at the Turkish Army base in northern Iraq late Tuesday, according to a Kurdish security source. 

Two of the five rockets landed inside the military base in Zilkan town in Nineveh province’s Bashiqa. The rest fell on Bashiqa Mountain, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Group. 

The attack did not cause any casualties, according to CTG. 

Neither the Iraqi or Turkish governments have commented on the incident. 

The Turkish Bashiqa base has been subjected to such rocket attacks at least three times since the beginning of this year. 

In early February, nearly 18 rockets were fired at the camp after a Turkish airstrike on the Yezidi-majority town of Sinjar. The group that claimed responsibility said the attack was retaliation for that strike. 

Iraqi militia forces with close ties to Iran have previously declared their opposition to Turkey’s military presence in Iraq, regularly calling on Ankara to withdraw and threatening attacks against Turkish troops. 

 

