Kurdish Talent launches cultural project in Kurdistan Region 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region capital Erbil hosted the inauguration of Kurdish Talent, an international cultural project aimed at attracting musical performers, on Tuesday.

The online project was launched in the presence of the Erbil governor and a number of artists and singers in the Kurdish capital. It features a wide variety of artistic activities, including singing, arts, theater, music composition.

Through being a member of the platform, any Kurd can easily participate in the competition regardless of wherever they are located, Zirak Zhedar, the program's executive officer, told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.

One of the project's objectives is to find Kurdish people with talent and potential, he said.

Once 30 participants prove their talents, they will then compete in finals that a panel of experts and software will judge. The top 10 winners will be granted funds for their respective projects.

One of the program's unique features is that it does not require the physical presence of participants at the contest's venue, the organizer said. The program aims to be comprehensive and include those who cannot afford to travel.

Since its launch on Tuesday, traffic to the project's website has increased, Zhedar said, adding it only takes "three clicks" to become a member.

The selection process would continue until May, Zhedar said.