Environment

7 million Iraqis at risk of losing access to water in coming years: Ministry

Aside from the adverse effects climate change has on the country, Iraq also faces reduced water supplies from the construction of dams by neighboring Turkey and Iran.
author_image Kurdistan 24
A dried-up irrigation canal in Iraq's southern Nasiriyah province. (Photo: Haidar Mohammed Ali/AFP)
A dried-up irrigation canal in Iraq's southern Nasiriyah province. (Photo: Haidar Mohammed Ali/AFP)
Iraq Iraq Climate change Water

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's Minister of Environment Jassim Abdul Aziz al-Falahi announced on Wednesday that as many as seven million Iraqis are at risk of losing access to water in the coming years. 

Seven million Iraqis may face water shortages due to pollution and Iraq's neighbors' ongoing "water policies", al-Falahi told the "Capacity Development on Iraq's Water Diplomacy" workshop. The workshop was held in cooperation with UKaid and the United Nations Development Program. 

Aside from the adverse effects climate change has on the country, Iraq also faces reduced water supplies from the construction of dams by neighboring Turkey and Iran. The livelihoods of farmers and villagers are increasingly threatened by water shortages, which is essential for irrigation and livestock. 

Low precipitation and increased evaporation of the water reservoirs due to rising temperatures have also decreased wheat production in the country. Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture expects to produce half a million tons less wheat in 2022 than in 2021. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive