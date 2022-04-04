Women

KRG, UNFPA to cooperate on raising awareness of GBV, cyber-bullying

The partnership comes after the Kurdistan Region recently witnessed an uptick in GBV cases across its provinces. 
Head of KRG Media and Information Department Jotiar Adil (right) signs an MoU to raise awareness about GBV and support youth with Dr. Rita Columbia, UNFPA Iraq representative, in Erbil, Apr. 3, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Head of KRG Media and Information Department Jotiar Adil (right) signs an MoU to raise awareness about GBV and support youth with Dr. Rita Columbia, UNFPA Iraq representative, in Erbil, Apr. 3, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations Population Fund in Iraq (UNFPA) to foster media cooperation on a number of societal issues in the Kurdistan Region, including gender-based violence (GBV) and cyber-bullying. 

The partnership aims to promote campaigns to raise awareness on the “prevention and response” to cases of violence against women and their rights and support the wellbeing of the youth, according to a statement from the international organization. 

While the campaigns are not yet fully developed, they intend to raise awareness of the dangers of “child marriage, violence against women, and cyber-bullying, among others,” the UNFPA Iraq told Kurdistan 24 on Monday. 

“The agreement helps both sides amplify key messages and advocacy that aims to promote the protection and rights of women and young people,” the agency added. 

The head of the KRG Media and Information Department, Jotiar Adil, signed the document along with Dr. Rita Columbia, the UN agency’s representative to Iraq, in a ceremony attended by a number of Kurdish officials. 

“There is no honor in honor killing, this scourge must end,” Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in late February, vowing to protect Kurdish women and girls from such abuse.

