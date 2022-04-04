Kurdistan 24 documents aftermath of Russian retreat from Ukraine's Bucha

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan 24's correspondent in war-torn Ukraine has documented the widespread devastation the Ukrainian city of Bucha has suffered at the hands of the invading Russian forces.

Graphic images and footage emerged from Bucha, located near the country's capital Kyiv, showing bodies left behind with their hands bound after journalists from around the world entered the city after the recent Russian retreat. Ukrainian officials said the Russians were behind the killings and accused Moscow of committing war crimes against Ukraine's civilian population.

Ukrayna güçleri Kiev yakınlarındaki Buça kentini tekrar kontol altına aldı. Buça'da yaşanan savaş ve bombardıman sonrası şehir merkezindeki enkaza dönüşen yerleşim yerleri K24 tarafından görüntülendi



📹 @azadaltun / K24 pic.twitter.com/tkUZn4usf7 — Kurdistan24 Türkçe (@K24Turkce) April 4, 2022

Amid the outcry sparked by the horrific images of bodies scattered across the city's streets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was "the torture of the whole nation". Russia's defense ministry described the allegations as "provocation".

Azad Altun, Kurdistan 24's correspondent on the ground, reported that he had seen nearly 18-20 bodies on Bucha's streets and sidewalks. He described the scene as horrific.

Altun also said that Bucha was heavily devastated by fighting, with several buildings torched and bridges destroyed. He also saw destroyed Russian tanks from the fierce fighting against the Ukrainian defenders.

According to Ukrainian officials, nearly 450 dead bodies had been found so far, some of whom had been buried together in mass graves.

Russian troops were in the town until Mar. 30, before their retreat.

The corpses' discovery has renewed calls for investigations into war crimes committed by the Russian troops since Russia began its invasion of the European country on Feb. 24.