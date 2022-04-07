KRG delegation to visit Baghdad for oil and gas talks: Spokesperson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is set to visit Baghdad on Monday to continue discussions on oil and gas with the Iraqi government.

The delegation will continue talks that had already started between Erbil and Baghdad on the outstanding issues, particularly oil and gas, Jotiar Adil, the KRG spokesperson, told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.

The talks come in light of the recent Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruling that Kurdish oil and gas sales are "unconstitutional", a claim that KRG authorities strongly refute.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has repeatedly reiterated that the Kurdistan Region's energy policies abide by the Iraqi Constitution, describing the legal decision and the court itself as "unconstitutional".

During his participation at the Dubai-based World Government Summit in late March, Barzani said that his government is negotiating with Baghdad on the matter, reiterating that the Kurdistan Region will continue defending its constitutional rights.

He also added that the Kurdistan Region honors all its contracts with international oil companies.