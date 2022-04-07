Politics

Washington calls for implementing the Sinjar agreement

"Washington called for implementing the Sinjar agreement so the stability is restored to the town of Sinjar, the displaced people can go home, and the illegal political parties and the armed groups leave the town.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
A picture taken on August 17, 2015 shows buildings that were damaged during fighting between Kurdish Peshmerga forces and ISIS militants in the town of Sinjar. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Iraq KDP Sinjar Agreement Krg US Ali Tatar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US government officials are calling for the implementation of the Sinjar (Shingal) agreement, Duhok Governor Ali Tatar told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday. 

“Washington called for implementing the Sinjar agreement so the stability is restored to the town of Sinjar and the displaced people can go home,” Tatar told Kurdistan 24. “And the illegal political parties and the armed groups leave the town.” 

Tatar is heading a delegation from Duhok that is visiting Washington DC. Accompanied by Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, the Kurdistan Regional Government Representative to the United States, Governor Tatar has met with a number of Congress members and officials from the US State Department. 

“Washington has called on the Kurds to get united, have one voice and one stance regarding their participation in the political process in Baghdad,” Tatar said. “The White House’s representative asked me to convey President Biden’s greetings to Kurds’ political leadership, especially (Kurdistan Democratic Party) President Masoud Barzani.”

The Sinjar agreement was signed on Oct. 1. 2020 between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government in Baghdad. However, outlawed armed groups in Sinjar have prevented the agreement from being implemented and Yezidi civilians from returning to their hometown. 

