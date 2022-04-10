Production of drinking water in Kurdistan Region exceeds international standards: Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The per capita quantity of drinking water produced in the Kurdistan Region exceeds international standards, the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism announced on Sunday.

"According to international standards, only 250 liters of drinking water per day is needed for one person," the ministry stated. "While the Kurdistan Region's daily production of drinking water per person is 300 liters to 350 liters."

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has been working hard to provide enough drinking water for all of its citizens and the hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees living in the region.

The KRG continually renovates the existing water projects and builds new water projects across the Kurdistan Region's provinces to ensure every single resident has enough to drink. The KRG water sector uses a significant portion of the KRG's general annual budget as a result.

In the statement, the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism called on its citizens to use drinking water economically and not waste it.

Unlike Kurdistan Region, the rest of the Iraqi provinces have continually suffered from a lack of drinking water, despite having the two rivers flowing through Nineveh province in the north down to the southern province of Basra.

Poor management of natural resources and corruption are the main reasons Iraqis are suffering from a lack of drinking water.