‘Visionary leadership’, liberal investment laws have made Kurdistan Region an important hub for foreign investment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region has become an important hub for foreign investment thanks to its security, stability, and liberal investment laws.

“You have a visionary leadership here in the Kurdistan Region that continually makes reforms and new legislation, and on top of that, the Kurdistan Region is safe and stable, which is a key factor in attracting foreign investment,” Dori Abouzeid, Founder and CEO at Macair Flight Support and President of AmCham Kurdistan, told a Kurdistan 24 correspondent on Sunday.

“We work hard to tie Kurdish and American business owners together, and the American government supports us in this effort,” Abouzeid added. “We want to bring more foreign investment to the Kurdistan Region.”

The safety and the economic and security stability in the Kurdistan Region have been critical factors in attracting regional and international investors. Over 3,000 foreign companies currently operate in the autonomous region, and 195,695 foreigners live here. This makes the Kurdistan Region a success story in Iraq and the Middle East.

“The Kurdistan Region is a safe and stable place where you can invest your money with no fear,” Abid Qasas, a restaurant owner in Erbil city, told Kurdistan 24.

“There are a lot of business opportunities here, and I can say that my business plans were successful due to the easy investment laws equally applied to everyone with no discrimination to nationality, ethnicity, or religion.”

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 correspondent Azar Faruq