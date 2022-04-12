Second sand storm in less than a week causes some hospitalizations in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The second sandstorm in less than a week hit Iraq on Tuesday, hospitalizing some people who had difficulty breathing.

"Hospitals received cases of suffocation due to difficulty breathing, but most of them are minor cases," said Ministry of Health spokesperson Saif al-Badr.

The airports of Baghdad and Najaf were also briefly closed earlier Tuesday, leading to the cancellation of dozens of flights. After midday, the two airports reopened after visibility improved.

The Iraqi Meteorological Authority expects the dust storm to gradually recede in the northern and central regions by late Tuesday.

Such storms are becoming more frequent in Iraq, especially in the spring.

"The main reason for sandstorms is the lack of rain and the increase in desertification with the absence of a green belt around cities," explained Amer al-Jabri, the spokesman for the Iraqi Meteorological Department.

Iraq is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and desertification. It has endured noticeably hotter temperatures and a growing number of droughts in recent years.

In November, the World Bank warned of a 20 percent decrease in Iraq's water resources by 2050 due to climate change.