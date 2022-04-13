'Energy talks with Baghdad will continue until compromise agreement reached:' KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers on Wednesday emphasized that the Kurdistan Region's constitutional rights must be protected amid oil and gas negotiations between the KRG and the Government of Iraq.

"The KRG will continue to negotiate with the federal government to reach an agreement on the oil and gas dossier that reserves everyone's interests," Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who chaired Wednesday's meeting, said in a Facebook post. "Meetings and talks have continued, but no final agreement has been reached yet."

Barzani emphasized that the KRG believes the permanent solution for this dossier is to legislate the Iraqi oil and gas federal law mentioned in the Iraqi constitution.

"The KRG reaffirms its commitment towards the oil companies until reaching a final agreement, according to the constitution, under which the rights of all sides are protected," he said.

On Monday, a ministerial-level KRG delegation arrived in Baghdad and met with the Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar. It was the first time a KRG delegation visited the Iraqi capital since the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruled against the autonomous region's oil and gas law.

This week, the Iraqi side already made proposals to the Kurdish delegation, including opening a bank account for the Kurdish oil revenues and establishing an oil company headquartered in Erbil.

The KRG delegation is expected to return to Baghdad in the "coming days," a Kurdish media official announced on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Barzani, on multiple occasions, has firmly rejected the court's ruling, describing it as "unconstitutional." Nevertheless, he has said that his government is willing to make agreements with Baghdad based on the constitution.

