PM Barzani receives Iraqi education minister

author_image Mustafa Shilani
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani (Right) with Iraqi Minister of Education, April 14, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Iraqi Minister of Education Ali Hamid al-Dlemi on Thursday.

During the meeting, both Barzani and al-Dlemi discussed the educational process in Iraq and the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region’s education ministries.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person schooling was interrupted in Iraq longer than in most other countries, affecting 11 million students.

Teaching those students online during that period was highly challenging since many had poor internet connections and suffered daily power outages.

According to the World Bank, learning levels in Iraq, a country ravaged by decades of conflict and government negligence, are among the lowest in the Middle East and North Africa.

