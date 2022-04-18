KDP briefs foreign diplomats on political developments in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Politburo briefed representatives of foreign diplomatic missions in Kurdistan Region on political developments in the country on Monday.

Senior KDP Politburo member Hoshyar Zebari briefed the senior diplomats on the following:

·The Iraqi government formation process and the KDP’s roadmap

·The Kurdistan Parliament elections and the KDP’s stance on it

·The relationship between the KDP and other Kurdish political parties participating in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)

·The administrative problems in Sulaimani province

“The KDP is committed to holding the Kurdistan parliamentary elections on time,” the head of the KDP Foreign Relation Bureau, Hoshyar Sewaily, who attended the briefing, told Kurdistan 24. “But other political parties have a different stance in this regard.”

“They don’t want to call for delaying the elections directly; however, their call for amending the elections law is just an excuse to delay it,” he added.

Sewaily pointed out that amending the elections law is a lengthy process that would delay the parliamentary elections.

“Unfortunately, the Sulaimani administration tries to mislead public opinion regarding the problems the province suffers from and accuses the KRG of being the reason for the crises in the province,” said Sewaily.

“We clarified to the respected diplomats that the crises we see in Sulaimani are caused by poor management of the province’s administration,” he added. “We expressed readiness to provide data and numbers regarding Sulaimani province’s crises.”

Regarding the government formation in Baghdad, Sewaily underlined that “the Saving the Homeland alliance that includes the KDP, the Sadrist movement, and the Al-Siyada Sunni alliance has given the Shiite Coordination Framework (SCF) forty days to form the government, and we are sure they will not be able to do so.”

“Once the forty days are over, we [Saving the Homeland alliance] will meet and discuss the next steps of the alliance,” Sewaily revealed.

Read More: Kurdistan Parliament calls on UNAMI to support and monitor elections