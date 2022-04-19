PYD-affiliated Youth Group attacks Syrian Kurdish party offices in Dirbesiye and Derik

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The offices of the Kurdish National Council (KNC) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Syria (KDP-S) were attacked by the Syrian Kurdish Revolutionary Youth Movement, a group affiliated with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Democratic Union Party (PYD), this week.

The group attacked and attempted to burn down the KDP-S office in Dirbesiye with Molotov cocktails, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported Tuesday.

A website affiliated with the KNC blamed the Revolutionary Youth Movement for the attacks.

The SOHR also reported that the group attempted to burn out the office of the KNC in Derik.

The KNC has in the past called on the US and human rights organizations to stop these human rights violations and attacks on its offices.

KDP-S and KNC offices were also burned by PYD-affiliated groups last year. The KNC asked the SDF leadership to stop those attacks.

Read More: Syrian Kurdish opposition party calls on US and SDF to stop attacks against it

"We strongly condemn these intimidating practices, which have become a threat to the lives and safety of citizens in our regions," the KNC leadership said in a statement.