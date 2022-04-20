Syrian Kurdish opposition group asks US to help prevent attacks on its offices

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish National Council (KNC) has called on the US to pressure the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) leadership to stop continued attacks targeting its offices across northeast Syria.

Since Monday, three offices belonging to the KNC and a KNC-linked party were attacked in Hasakah, Dirbesiye, and Derik.

The Syrian Kurdish Revolutionary Youth Movement, a group affiliated with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Democratic Union Party (PYD), was reportedly behind these attacks.

"PYD's policy of intimidation against our people, the burning of the offices of the Kurdish National Council and its parties, is taking place before the eyes of the international coalition and the US, which is militarily supporting these forces that use violence against us," the KNC said in a statement.

"The Kurdish National Council in Syria condemns and condemns in the strongest terms these terrorist acts and holds the de facto authorities (PYD) and its military wing the SDF fully responsible for the region's dangerous future situation."

The KNC offices were attacked on Monday and Tuesday. Also, on Tuesday evening, armed men attacked the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Syria (KDP-S) office.

"More than a dozen PYD gunmen also raided the office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP)-Syria in Hasakah city on the evening of Tuesday, April 19, 2022," the KNC said.

According to the KNC, the gunmen "intimidated party members and guests at gunpoint before burning the entire office with Molotov cocktails."

"There were also several attempts to burn down the office of the Kurdish-Syrian Yekiti party in Amuda," it said, adding there was another attempt to burn down the KNC office in Tirbespi.

The KNC said there were also protests with slogans of "treason against Kurdish symbols, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Kurdish National Council, and the Peshmerga, with the aim of dragging the region into sedition and internal fighting."