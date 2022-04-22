PM Barzani discusses partnership potential with leading UK health center

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited London’s Guy’s Hospital on Thursday and discussed the prospect of cooperation.

Dr. Ian Abbs, the chief executive of Guy’s Hospital, and other officials received the prime minister.

Barzani asked Abbs about opportunities to cooperate on improving the Kurdistan Region’s health sector.

“Absolutely. With organizations in Kurdistan, [it] will be absolutely fantastic,” Abbs responded.

Barzani also met with the British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, in London.

“The welcome you have received this week shows the enduring strength of UK support for our @Kurdistan allies,” Javid tweeted following his meeting with Barzani.

Early Friday, Prime Minister Barzani tweeted that the Kurdistan Region’s “health sector requires reform.”

“It needs investment in doctors and technology —a system that delivers and brings accountability,” he added.

“That’s why we’ve brought in a dedicated team when we took office in 2019. And that’s why we’re finding ways to work with UK hospitals.”

The prime minister’s visit to the center was part of his official visit to the UK. During his visit, which began Monday, he met with his British counterpart Boris Johnson and a number of senior ministers and officials.

Having been part of the NHS Foundation Trust, Guy’s and St Thomas centers are highly respected health institutions in the United Kingdom known for major scientific breakthroughs.

Participating at a health conference in Erbil in early March, Prime Minister Barzani said that his government is keen to continue reforms in the critical sector.