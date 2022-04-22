Iraqi airstrikes kill 4 ISIS militants

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An Iraqi airstrike killed four suspected ISIS members in Saladin province on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency, the militants were targeted by Iraqi F-16 fighter jets in Al-Ayith, a remote area in the province,

The ISIS members killed in the strike were Abu Obeida Al-Abbasi, Seif Al-Din Hikmat Shukri Ayoub Al-Obaidi, Awad Mahdi Saleh Al-Badri, and one nicknamed the “Falcon of the Gulf”, according to the statement.

Iraqi jets regularly carry out targeted strikes against ISIS remnants in the north and west of the country.

Even though Iraq declared victory over the group’s territorial caliphate, which once occupied a third of Iraq, in December 2017, the group continues to mount hit-and-run attacks against civilians and security forces. These ISIS remnants operate from remote areas. Iraqi F-16s frequently target their hideouts with precision-guided munitions.

Over the past three months, Iraqi airstrikes killed more than 70 members of the group, according to the military.