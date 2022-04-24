UAE Red Crescent assisting 10,000 families in Kurdistan Region camps

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Red Crescent launched a campaign on Sunday to assist internally displaced persons (IDPs) and Syrian refugees in camps in the Kurdistan Region.

The campaign is assisting 10,000 families and is being carried out under the direct supervision of the UAE Consulate General in Erbil.

The campaign started on Sunday in Khazir and Hassan-Sham camps and will continue to distribute assistance to the rest of the camps in the autonomous region in the next few days.

The Emirates’ contribution is being made in coordination with the Kurdistan Region’s Barzani Charity Foundation, which manages these camps.

“In cooperation with Barzani Charity Foundation, today we are distributing assistance to 3,000 families at Hassan Sham and Khazir camps,” the Consul-General of the UAE to Erbil, Ahmed Aldhaheri, told local media. “This campaign will continue to the end of holy Ramadan.”

According to the UAE Consulate General in Erbil, the assistance being provided include a food basket, clothes, and al-Fitr Zakat.

“This initiative is part of the continuing efforts of the UAE government to extend a helping hand to the IDPs and refugees in the Kurdistan Region,” said Aldhaheri. “I would like to thank the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for hosting the refugees and IDPs and providing them with all their needs to have an easy living environment.”

Last year, the Emirati Red Crescent also provided thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to IDPs and refugees in the Kurdistan Region. It allocated 15,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to the vulnerable population in cooperation with the Barzani Charity Foundation.